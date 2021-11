Women-No. 1 vs. No. 2

No. 1 leads 38-23 Nov. 22, 2021 — (1) South Carolina 73, (2) UConn 57, at Paradise Island, The Bahamas…

Nov. 22, 2021 — (1) South Carolina 73, (2) UConn 57, at Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Feb. 8, 2020 — (2) UConn 63, (1) South Carolina 59, OT, at Storrs, Conn.

Jan. 10, 2019 — (1) Notre Dame 82, (2) Louisville 68, at South Bend, Ind.

Dec. 2, 2018 — (2) UConn 89, (1) Notre Dame 71, at South Bend, Ind.

Dec. 7, 2016 — (1) UConn 72, (2) Notre Dame 61, at South Bend, Ind.

Feb. 8, 2016 — (1) UConn 66, (2) South Carolina 54, at Columbia, S.C.

April 7, 2015 — (1) UConn 63, (2) Notre Dame 53, NCAA championship, at Tampa, Fla.

Feb. 9, 2015 — (2) UConn 87, (1) South Carolina 62, at Storrs, Conn.

April 8, 2014 — (1) UConn 79, (2) Notre Dame 58, NCAA championship, at Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 17, 2013 — (1) UConn 83, (2) Duke 61, at Durham, N.C.

Dec. 29, 2012 — (2) UConn 61, (1) Stanford 35, at Stanford, Calif.

April 1, 2012 — (1) Baylor 59, (2) Stanford 47, NCAA semifinals, at Denver

Dec. 18, 2011 — (1) Baylor 66, (2) UConn 61, at Waco, Texas

Nov. 20, 2011 — (1) Baylor 94, (2) Notre Dame 81, at Waco, Texas

Nov. 16, 2010 — (1) UConn 65, (2) Baylor 64, at Hartford, Conn.

April 6, 2010 — (1) UConn 53, (2) Stanford 47, NCAA championship, at San Antonio

Dec. 23, 2009 — (1) UConn 80, (2) Stanford 68, at Hartford, Conn.

April 5, 2009 — (1) UConn 83, (2) Stanford 64, NCAA semifinals, at St. Louis

Jan. 19, 2009 — (1) UConn 88, (2) North Carolina 58, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Feb. 8, 2007 — (1) Duke 64, (2) North Carolina 53, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Feb. 25, 2006 — (2) North Carolina 77, (1) Duke 65, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Jan. 23, 2006 — (2) Duke 75, (1) Tennessee 53, at Durham, N.C.

Jan. 24, 2004 — (2) Tennessee 72, (1) Duke 69, at Durham, N.C.

Feb. 1, 2003 — (2) UConn 77, (1) Duke 65, at Durham, N.C.

Nov. 24, 2002 — (1) Duke 76, (2) Tennessee 55, at Raleigh, N.C.

March 31, 2002 — (1) UConn 82, (2) Oklahoma 70, NCAA championship, at San Antonio

Jan. 5, 2002 — (1) UConn 86, (2) Tennessee 72, at Knoxville, Tenn.

March 30, 2001 — (2) Notre Dame 90, (1) UConn 75, NCAA semifinals, at St. Louis

March 6, 2001 — (2) UConn 78, (1) Notre Dame 76, Big East Championship final, at Storrs, Conn.

Dec. 30, 2000 — (1) UConn 81, (2) Tennessee 76, at Hartford, Conn.

April 2, 2000 — (1) UConn 71, (2) Tennessee 52, NCAA championship, at Philadelphia

Jan. 8, 2000 — (1) UConn 74, (2) Tennessee 67, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 10, 1999 — (2) Tennessee 92, (1) UConn 81, at Storrs, Conn.

Nov. 21, 1997 — (1) Tennessee 75, (2) Louisiana Tech 61, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 17, 1996 — (1) Stanford 74, (2) Alabama 65, at Stanford, Calif.

Jan. 16, 1995 — (2) UConn 77, (1) Tennessee 66, at Storrs, Conn.

Dec. 1, 1994 — (1) Tennessee 105, (2) Stanford 69, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 30, 1993 — (2) Tennessee 73, (1) Vanderbilt 68, at Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 21, 1992 — (1) Tennessee 84, (2) Stanford 79, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 6, 1992 — (2) Tennessee 74, (1) Stanford 73, OT, at Honolulu.

Feb. 11, 1992 — (2) Virginia 75, (1) Maryland 74, at College Park, Md.

Dec. 9, 1989 — (2) Louisiana Tech 59, (1) Tennessee 58, at Knoxville, Tenn.

April 2, 1989 — (1) Tennessee 76, (2) Auburn 60, NCAA championship, at Tacoma, Wash.

March 6, 1989 — (2) Tennessee 66, (1) Auburn 61, SEC championship, at Albany, Ga.

Dec. 3, 1988 — (1) Tennessee 88, (2) Long Beach State 74, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 9, 1987 — (2) Texas 97, (1) Tennessee 78, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 29, 1986 — (2) Texas 88, (1) Tennessee 74, at Miami

Jan. 7, 1985 — (1) Old Dominion 84, (2) Long Beach State 71, at Norfolk, Va.

March 25, 1984 — (2) Louisiana Tech 85, (1) Texas 60, NCAA Midwest championship, at Ruston, La.

Jan. 3, 1984 — (2) Louisiana Tech 75, (1) Southern Cal 66, at Ruston, La.

April 3, 1983 — (2) Southern Cal 69, (1) Louisiana Tech 67, NCAA championship, at Norfolk, Va.

Jan. 22, 1983 — (2) Louisiana Tech 58, (1) Southern Cal 56, at Los Angeles

Dec. 4, 1982 — (1) Southern Cal 64, (2) Louisiana Tech 58, at Ruston, La.

March 28, 1982 — (1) Louisiana Tech 76, (2) Cheyney 62, NCAA championship, at Norfolk, Va.

Jan. 8, 1982 — (1) Louisiana Tech 71, (2) South Carolina 58, at Columbia, S.C.

Dec. 20, 1981 — (1) Louisiana Tech 68, (2) Old Dominion 51, at New York

March 29, 1981 — (1) Louisiana Tech 79, (2) Tennessee 59, AIAW championship, at Euguene, Ore.

Jan. 22, 1981 — (1) Louisiana Tech 81, (2) Old Dominion 47, at Ruston, La.

March 23, 1980 — (1) Old Dominion 68, (2) Tennessee, 53, AIAW championship, at Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Feb. 25, 1980 — (1) Old Dominion 75, (2) Texas 45, at Norfolk, Va.

March 25, 1979 — (1) Old Dominion 75, (2) Louisiana Tech 65, AIAW championship, at Greensboro, N.C.

