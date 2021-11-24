THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Wojcik leads Fairfield past…

Wojcik leads Fairfield past Stony Brook 83-78 in OT

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jake Wojcik had 24 points as Fairfield edged past Stony Brook 83-78 in overtime on Wednesday.

Each team missed a shot on its final possession in regulation to force overtime. Taj Benning made 5 of 6 free throws and TJ Long made a 3-pointer as Fairfield outscored Stony Brook 12-7 in the extra period.

Supreme Cook had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fairfield (3-2). Benning finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Long had 11 points.

Anthony Roberts scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Seawolves (1-3). Jahlil Jenkins added 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up