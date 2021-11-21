CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Wofford beats Georgia Southern 70-52

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 7:35 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 17 points and Ryan Larson posted 19 points as Wofford topped Georgia Southern 70-52 on Sunday.

Max Klesmit had 13 points for Wofford (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Bigelow added six rebounds.

Andrei Savrasov had 10 points for the Eagles (4-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak came to an end.

