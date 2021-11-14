CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Wofford battles Erskine

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Erskine vs. Wofford (1-1)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers are set to battle the Flying Fleet of Division II Erskine. Wofford lost 76-68 at Clemson in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Max Klesmit has averaged 16.5 points this year for Wofford. Complementing Klesmit is Ryan Larson, who is averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game.MIGHTY MAX: Through two games, Wofford’s Max Klesmit has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Terriers put up 67 points per contest across those four contests.

