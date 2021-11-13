CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » WKU meets S. Carolina…

WKU meets S. Carolina in Asheville

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Kentucky (1-1) vs. South Carolina (1-1)

, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and South Carolina will go at it in a postseason game in Asheville. South Carolina lost 66-62 to Princeton in its most recent game, while Western Kentucky came up short in a 73-69 game against Minnesota in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard, Erik Stevenson and James Reese V have collectively scored 49 percent of all Gamecocks points this season.DOMINANT DAYVION: Dayvion McKnight has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have averaged 25 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up