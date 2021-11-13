WKU meets S. Carolina in Asheville

Western Kentucky (1-1) vs. South Carolina (1-1) , Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky (1-1) vs. South Carolina (1-1)

, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and South Carolina will go at it in a postseason game in Asheville. South Carolina lost 66-62 to Princeton in its most recent game, while Western Kentucky came up short in a 73-69 game against Minnesota in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard, Erik Stevenson and James Reese V have collectively scored 49 percent of all Gamecocks points this season.DOMINANT DAYVION: Dayvion McKnight has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have averaged 25 free throws per game.

