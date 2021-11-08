WKU gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Alabama St.

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Western Kentucky (0-0) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Western Kentucky (0-0)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Alabama State Hornets. Alabama State went 4-14 last year, while Western Kentucky ended up 21-8 and finished first in the CUSA.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky went 8-3 in non-conference play, averaging 74.8 points and giving up 73.3 per game in the process.

