CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » WKU gets 2021-22 campaign…

WKU gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Alabama St.

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Western Kentucky (0-0)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Alabama State Hornets. Alabama State went 4-14 last year, while Western Kentucky ended up 21-8 and finished first in the CUSA.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky went 8-3 in non-conference play, averaging 74.8 points and giving up 73.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up