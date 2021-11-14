CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Wisconsin plays Providence

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Providence (2-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Wisconsin both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned an easy home victory in their last game. Wisconsin earned a 72-34 win over Green Bay on Friday, while Providence emerged with a 92-64 blowout win over Sacred Heart on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl has averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jonathan Davis has put up 15 points and four rebounds. For the Friars, Nate Watson has averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while Aljami Durham has put up 15 points.CLUTCH CROWL: Crowl has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Wisconsin has held opposing teams to 46 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

