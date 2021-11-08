CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Wisconsin opens 2021-22 season against St. Francis

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

St. Francis (NY) (0-0) vs. Wisconsin (0-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts St. Francis (NY) in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. St. Francis (NY) went 9-10 last year, while Wisconsin ended up 18-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 77.7 points per contest en route to a 7-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. St. Francis (NY) went 0-1 against non-conference programs last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

