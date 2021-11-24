THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Wisconsin meets St. Mary's…

Wisconsin meets St. Mary’s in Maui Invitational

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wisconsin (4-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (6-0)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Saint Mary’s are set to square off in the Maui Invitational. Saint Mary’s earned a 62-50 win over Oregon in its most recent game, while Wisconsin got a 65-63 win against Houston in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dan Fotu, Tommy Kuhse, Logan Johnson and Matthias Tass have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kuhse has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Kuhse has accounted for 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gaels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Saint Mary’s has 38 assists on 72 field goals (52.8 percent) across its past three contests while Wisconsin has assists on 26 of 66 field goals (39.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Wisconsin has held opposing teams to 55.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA's struggling supply chain modernization initiative is under review

TSA makes changes to new cyber requirements after industry feedback

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up