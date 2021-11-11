CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Green Bay

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Green Bay (0-1) vs. Wisconsin (1-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Green Bay. In its last eight wins against the Phoenix, Wisconsin has won by an average of 17 points. Green Bay’s last win in the series came on Dec. 9, 2009, an 88-84 victory.

A YEAR AGO: Wisconsin scored 82 and came away with a 40-point win over Green Bay when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin held its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 77.7 points per matchup on their way to a 7-2 record against non-Big Ten competition. Green Bay went 0-4 against non-conference schools last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

