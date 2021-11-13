CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Windham scores 14 to…

Windham scores 14 to lift Ball State over Omaha 73-69

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Windham came off the bench to score 14 points and lift Ball State to a 73-69 win over Omaha on Saturday.

Payton Sparks had 13 points for Ball State (1-1). Demarius Jacobs added 10 points and six rebounds. Luke Bumbalough had eight assists.

Frankie Fidler had 13 points for the Mavericks (1-1). Kyle Luedtke added 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Obituary: Alan Paller

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up