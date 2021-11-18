CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Wilson, Freidel lift S.…

Wilson, Freidel lift S. Dakota St. past NAIA Presentation

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel scored 14 points apiece and South Dakota State rolled past Presentation 99-62 on Thursday night.

Matt Dentlinger added 12 points, Alex Arians scored 11 and Zeke Mayo 10 for the Jackrabbits.

Denzel McDuffey had 11 points for the NAIA-level Saints. Ian Kelly also scored 11 and Kiegan Phung had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA previews major upcoming GWACs, new Services MAC

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up