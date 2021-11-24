THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Willis scores 22 to…

Willis scores 22 to lead Louisiana Tech past ULM 96-74

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 22 points as Louisiana Tech romped past ULM 96-74 on Wednesday night.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (4-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Amorie Archibald added 17 points. Cobe Williams had 14 points.

Koreem Ozier had 18 points for the Warhawks (2-3). Langston Powell added 13 points. Andre Jones and Thomas Howell had 12 points each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up