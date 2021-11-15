Willis leads Louisiana Tech over Jarvis Christian 91-61

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Louisiana Tech easily…

Listen now to WTOP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Louisiana Tech easily defeated Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Monday night.

Amorie Archibald added 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Kenneth Lofton Jr. chipped in 12, David Green scored 12 and Terran Williams had 11.

Willis hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jakobe Dill had 16 points for Jarvis Christian. Desmond McNiel added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.