CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Willis leads Louisiana Tech…

Willis leads Louisiana Tech over Jarvis Christian 91-61

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Louisiana Tech easily defeated Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Monday night.

Amorie Archibald added 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Kenneth Lofton Jr. chipped in 12, David Green scored 12 and Terran Williams had 11.

Willis hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jakobe Dill had 16 points for Jarvis Christian. Desmond McNiel added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up