Williams scores 30 to lift Santa Clara over Hawaii 70-58

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:41 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had a career-high 30 points as Santa Clara defeated Hawaii 70-58 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Justice had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Clara (6-2). Jaden Bediako added nine rebounds.

Jerome Desrosiers had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-3). Mate Colina added 13 points and 10 rebounds. JoVon McClanahan had 12 points and nine assists.

