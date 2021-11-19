CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Williams scores 26 to lift Santa Clara over Cal Poly 87-57

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 11:41 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had a career-high 26 points as Santa Clara rolled past Cal Poly 87-57 on Friday night.

PJ Pipes had 15 points for Santa Clara which is undefeated in its first games to start the season. Keshawn Justice scored 12 points and Carlos Stewart 11.

Kyle Colvin had 18 points for the Mustangs (1-3). Julien Franklin added nine rebounds.

