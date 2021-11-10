CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Williams scores 17 to lift Troy over Carver College 104-42

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:55 AM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams registered 17 points as Troy romped past Carver College 104-42 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Zay Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy. Kieffer Punter added 12 points. Duke Deen had nine assists and five steals.

Keyshawn Coley had six rebounds for the Cougars.

