Williams lifts Manhattan past Fairleigh Dickinson 78-73

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Williams had 14 points off the bench to carry Manhattan to a 78-73 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Tuesday night.

Samir Stewart had 14 points for Manhattan (5-1). Samba Diallo added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jose Perez had 12 points and six assists.

John Square Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (0-6), who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Devon Dunn added 11 points.

