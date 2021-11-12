CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Williams leads Wake Forest over W. Carolina 87-75

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 10:59 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams had a career-high 32 points as Wake Forest defeated Western Carolina 87-75 on Friday night.

Daivien Williamson had 24 points for Wake Forest (2-0). Cameron Hildreth added 13 points. Jake LaRavia had six steals.

Travion McCray had 21 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (1-1). Tyler Harris added 13 points. Marvin Price had 10 points. Nick Robinson had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

