THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Williams leads Radford over…

Williams leads Radford over William & Mary 67-54

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Rashun Williams posted 13 points as Radford topped William & Mary 67-54 on Wednesday.

Shaquan Jules had 13 points for Radford (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Xavier Lipscomb added 10 points.

Bryan Hart, whose 8.0 points per game entering the contest was second on the Highlanders, finished 1-for-5 shooting.

Langdon Hatton had 17 points for the Tribe (0-6) and Quinn Blair scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up