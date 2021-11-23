THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Williams carries Murray State over Long Beach State 80-43

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 5:51 PM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — KJ Williams had 29 points as Murray State easily beat Long Beach State 80-43 on Tuesday.

Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tevin Brown had 16 points for Murray State (4-1).

Joel Murray had 14 points for the Beach (1-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.

