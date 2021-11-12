Williams’ 18 points lifts Louisiana past S. Mississippi

Greg Williams Jr. scored 18 points and Louisiana broke it open in the second half on the way to a…

Greg Williams Jr. scored 18 points and Louisiana broke it open in the second half on the way to a 66-45 win on Friday night.

Up 29-23 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0) turned a 39-36 lead with 8:27 remaining into a 54-39 advantage in just under a five-minute span.

Jordan Brown scored 11 with nine rebounds and Kobe Julien scored 10.

Isaih Moore scored 19 shooting 7 for 11 and Tae Hardy 14 for the Golden Eagles (1-1).

