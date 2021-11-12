CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Williams’ 18 points lifts Louisiana past S. Mississippi

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:50 PM

Greg Williams Jr. scored 18 points and Louisiana broke it open in the second half on the way to a 66-45 win on Friday night.

Up 29-23 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0) turned a 39-36 lead with 8:27 remaining into a 54-39 advantage in just under a five-minute span.

Jordan Brown scored 11 with nine rebounds and Kobe Julien scored 10.

Isaih Moore scored 19 shooting 7 for 11 and Tae Hardy 14 for the Golden Eagles (1-1).

