Wilkins lifts Longwood past Virginia-Lynchburg 80-46

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:10 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Longwood to an 80-46 win over Virginia-Lynchburg on Friday night.

Nate Lliteras had 12 points for Longwood (1-1). Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 rebounds. DA Houston had seven assists.

Dominique Williams had 24 points for the Dragons. Alexander Faulkner added 12 points. Xavier Jones had six rebounds.

