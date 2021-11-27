HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Wight leads William & Mary over Mary Baldwin 87-50

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:22 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Wight had a career-high 20 points as William & Mary easily beat Mary Baldwin 87-50 on Saturday.

Connor Kochera had 18 points, seven assists and six steals for William & Mary (1-6), which broke its season-opening six-game losing streak. Quinn Blair added 11 points. Yuri Covington had 10 points.

Vernon Fraley had 14 points for the Fighting Squirrels. Jaden Ignacio added 10 points. Brandon Stoudamire had six rebounds.

