CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Wichita State, Arizona meet…

Wichita State, Arizona meet in Roman Main Event

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona (3-0) vs. Wichita State (3-0)

Roman Main Event , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Wichita State are set to square off in the Roman Main Event. Wichita State earned a 65-51 win over Tarleton St. in its most recent game, while Arizona walked away with a 97-45 blowout win against North Dakota State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Wildcats are led by Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko. Tubelis has averaged 16 points and 6.3 rebounds while Koloko has recorded 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and four blocks per game. The Shockers have been anchored by Dexter Dennis and Ricky Council IV, who are scoring 11.3 and 12 per game, respectively.DOMINANT DEXTER: Dennis has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Arizona has held opposing teams to 49 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up