Whitley, Lyons propel Southern past Ecclesia 109-53

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 11:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored a career-high 29 points as Southern easily defeated Ecclesia 109-53 on Tuesday night.

Whitley hit 12 of 15 shots for the Jaguars (2-4). He added six rebounds and five steals. Tyrone Lyons added 25 points for the Jaguars (2-4). He also had seven assists, five steals and three blocks. J’Quan Ewing had 19 points, while for Damien Sears scored 11.

Jaquan Dotson had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Royals. Shamar Jones added 13 points.

