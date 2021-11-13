CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Wesley, Goodwin propel Notre Dame past CS Northridge 68-52

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 3:22 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Blake Wesley came off the bench to score 21 points in his first collegiate game and Dane Goodwin scored 18 — all on 3-pointers — as Notre Dame opened its season with a 68-52 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Wesley, a South Bend native, sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor — including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line — in 24 minutes. Goodwin missed his two 2-point tries but nailed 6 of 8 from distance. The rest of the Fighting Irish hit just 1 of 13 from deep. Paul Atkinson Jr., a graduate transfer from Yale, contributed 16 points and six rebounds in his first game for Notre Dame.

Atin Wright topped the Matadors (0-2) with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame shot 49% from the floor and 41% from distance. The Irish took a 5-4 lead 1:53 into the game on a Goodwin 3-pointer and never trailed again. They led 32-26 at halftime and upped their lead to 57-37 on a Wesley dunk with 6:59 left in the game.

Notre Dame is now 22-0 in home openers in the Mike Brey era.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

