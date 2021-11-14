CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Welp scores 11 to lead UC Irvine over Boise State 58-50

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 12:36 AM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists as UC Irvine defeated Boise State 58-50 on Saturday night.

Dawson Baker had 10 points for UC Irvine (1-1). Austin Johnson added five points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Marcus Shaver, Jr. had 14 points for the Broncos (1-1). Emmanuel Akot added 11 points and seven rebounds. Devonaire Doutrive had six rebounds.

