Wells, Nixon lead No. 23 A&M women past A&M-CC 87-54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 18 points, Jordan Nixon added 17 and No. 23 Texas A&M started…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 18 points, Jordan Nixon added 17 and No. 23 Texas A&M started longtime coach Gary Blair’s final season with an 87-54 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.

Nixon and Wells combined for 12 straight Aggie points with a Wells layup, putting the Aggies on top for good 17-15 at 3:27 of the first half. After an exchange of baskets to open the second quarter, A&M led by double figures the rest of the way.

Destiny Pitts added 11 points and Qadashah Hoppie 10 for Texas A&M.

Makinna Serrata and Alecia Westbrook both had 10 for the Islanders, who shot 22% in the second half and 30% for the game, missing all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

The Aggies went 12 of 24 behind the arc and shot 48% overall.

Blair announced Oct. 28 that this would be his last season. He has coached for 50 years and is 12th all-time among Division I head coaches with 839 wins. His 431 wins with the Aggies is eight from passing longtime men’s coach Shelby Metcalf at the school.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.