Webster scores 17 to lift UNLV past Whittier 101-45

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Webster came off the bench to score 17 points with eight rebounds and five assists…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Webster came off the bench to score 17 points with eight rebounds and five assists to lift UNLV to a 101-45 win over Whittier on Wednesday night.

Marvin Coleman had 13 points and nine rebounds for UNLV (4-2). Donovan Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Royce Hamm Jr. had eight rebounds.

It was the first time this season UNLV scored at least 100 points.

Ahmad Young had 14 points for the Division III-level Poets. Ethan Battistini added 11 points. Jordan Kanoe had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.