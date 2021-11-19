CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Weber State squares up against Ball State

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Weber State (3-0) vs. Ball State (1-2)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays host to Weber State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Thursday. Weber State knocked off UMass by 15, while Ball State fell to Florida International, 73-60.

TEAM LEADERS: Luke Bumbalough is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks has paired with Bumbalough and is accounting for 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Koby McEwen, who is averaging 18.7 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MCEWEN: McEwen has connected on 62.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has made 10.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams.

