Weber State puts streak on line vs Dixie St.

Weber State (5-0) vs. Dixie St. (1-4)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it faces Dixie St.. Weber State is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Dixie St. lost 98-71 on the road to Southern California on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Cameron Gooden is averaging 16 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Trailblazers. Hunter Schofield has paired with Gooden and is maintaining an average of 14.8 points per game. The Wildcats are led by Koby McEwen, who is averaging 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gooden has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Dixie St. field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trailblazers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Dixie St. has 43 assists on 64 field goals (67.2 percent) over its past three outings while Weber State has assists on 39 of 90 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. attempts more free throws per game than any other WAC team. The Trailblazers have averaged 25 foul shots per game this season.

