Weber State plays Green Bay

Green Bay (0-4) vs. Weber State (4-0) McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State…

Green Bay (0-4) vs. Weber State (4-0)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays host to Green Bay in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Friday. Weber State won over Ball State 85-74, while Green Bay came up short in a 63-60 game to Florida International.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Weber State’s Koby McEwen has averaged 21.5 points and five rebounds while Dillon Jones has put up 14 points and 10.8 rebounds. For the Phoenix, Donovan Ivory has averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Emmanuel Ansong has put up 12 points and 5.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Ivory has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Weber State has 41 assists on 82 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Green Bay has assists on 28 of 49 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an average of 84 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.