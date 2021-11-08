CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » WCU welcomes BG in…

WCU welcomes BG in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bowling Green (0-0) vs. Western Carolina (0-0)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Bowling Green in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Bowling Green went 14-12 last year, while Western Carolina ended up 11-16.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Falcons gave up 75.5 points per game while scoring 77.5 per contest. Western Carolina went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 81.3 points and allowing 79.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up