WCU welcomes BG in 2021-22 season opener

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Bowling Green in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Bowling Green went 14-12 last year, while Western Carolina ended up 11-16.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Falcons gave up 75.5 points per game while scoring 77.5 per contest. Western Carolina went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 81.3 points and allowing 79.9 per game in the process.

