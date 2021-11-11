CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
WCU visits Wake Forest

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Western Carolina (1-0) vs. Wake Forest (1-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and Wake Forest both look to put winning streaks together . Western Carolina needed overtime to beat Bowling Green by eight points on Tuesday. Wake Forest is coming off a 77-59 win over William & Mary on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Western Carolina went 5-2 against schools outside its conference, while Wake Forest went 2-0 in such games.

