WCU visits Wake Forest

Western Carolina (1-0) vs. Wake Forest (1-0) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina (1-0) vs. Wake Forest (1-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and Wake Forest both look to put winning streaks together . Western Carolina needed overtime to beat Bowling Green by eight points on Tuesday. Wake Forest is coming off a 77-59 win over William & Mary on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Western Carolina went 5-2 against schools outside its conference, while Wake Forest went 2-0 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.