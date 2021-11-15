CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Watson's 24 points power…

Watson’s 24 points power Providence past Wisconsin, 63-58

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wi. (AP) — Nate Watson worked inside for 24 points and Providence held off a late rally to beat Wisconsin, 63-58 for the Friars’ third win of the season and first win on the road Monday night.

The game was part of the 2021 Gavitt Games, a Big East-versus-Big 10 tournament named for Dave Gavitt, the founder of the Big East Conference and former head coach at Providence.

The Friars built a 34-23 advantage at the break and held a 13-point lead after Noah Horchler scored at the basket to make it 55-42 with 6:13 to play.

The Badgers responded with an 8-0 run, but Al Durham hit a 3 with 1:45 to play to push the Friars’ lead back to eight points, 58-50. Brad Davison got Wisconsin within four with a layup with 17 seconds remaining, but Al Durham and Alyn Breed each hit two free throws to preserve the win.

Durham finished with 13 points and Jared Bynum offset his 1-for-10 shooting night by grabbing nine rebounds and dishing seven assists for Providence (3-0).

Davison scored 25 points to lead Wisconsin (2-1). Tyler Wahl added 16 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up