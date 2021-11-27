Watson lifts Jackson St. over Louisiana-Lafayette 75-70

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Gabe Watson scored 15 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the foul line and Jackson State beat…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Gabe Watson scored 15 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the foul line and Jackson State beat Louisiana 75-70 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Jackson State (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Jonas James III scored 11 and Ken Evans Jr. had six rebounds.

Kobe Julien had 15 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3), Jordan Brown scored 11 and Theo Akwuba 10.

