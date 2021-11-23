Washington State holds off Winthrop 92-86 in wild finish

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Michael Flowers and Noah Williams combined for 39 points and Washington State survived a second-half 3-point…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Michael Flowers and Noah Williams combined for 39 points and Washington State survived a second-half 3-point barrage from Winthrop’s Patrick Good to beat the Eagles 92-86 on Monday night.

Flowers scored 20, sinking 5 of 8 shots — with two 3-pointers — and 8 of 11 free throws for the Cougars (5-0). Williams netted 12 of his 19 points in the first half as WSU took a commanding 47-28 lead into the locker room.

The Cougars had no answer for Good after the break. The Winthrop senior came off the bench to sink two of his first four 3-pointers in the first half, then caught fire in the second half — hitting 9 of 15 from distance to finish with 33 points.

Good also hit 11 3-pointers when he scored his career high of 35 points.

Good sank a 3 to open the second half, but the Eagles (2-3) didn’t score again until Good buried a 3 that left them trailing 57-37 with 15:09 remaining. Good hit four 3s over the next 9 minutes as Winthrop pulled within 72-61.

Russell Jones Jr. hit from distance to pull the Eagles within 78-71 with 1:59 to play. Winthrop sent WSU to the foul line and kept answering with 3-pointers, getting as close as 91-86 on a 3 by Good with 12 seconds left.

Tyrell Roberts scored 13 for WSU.

Jones finished with 19 points for Winthrop, hitting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. D.J. Burns Jr. added 14 points, while Michael Anumba scored 11.

