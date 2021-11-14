Washington squares off against Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-2) vs. Washington (1-1) Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern pays visit…

Texas Southern (0-2) vs. Washington (1-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern pays visit to Washington in an early season matchup. Texas Southern fell 67-58 at Saint Mary’s on Friday. Washington is coming off a 73-62 win at home over Northern Arizona on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Terrell Brown Jr., Emmitt Matthews Jr., Jamal Bey, Nate Roberts and Daejon Davis have collectively accounted for 82 percent of all Huskies scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Walker III has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 35.5 free throws per game.

