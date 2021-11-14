CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Washington squares off against…

Washington squares off against Texas Southern

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas Southern (0-2) vs. Washington (1-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern pays visit to Washington in an early season matchup. Texas Southern fell 67-58 at Saint Mary’s on Friday. Washington is coming off a 73-62 win at home over Northern Arizona on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Terrell Brown Jr., Emmitt Matthews Jr., Jamal Bey, Nate Roberts and Daejon Davis have collectively accounted for 82 percent of all Huskies scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Walker III has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 35.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up