Washington holds off Northern Arizona from the line, 73-62

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 1:12 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Washington held off Northern Arizona from the free throw line to post a 73-62 win on Thursday night.

Washington (1-1) led by two at intermission, but the Lumberjacks grabbed the lead on Keith Haymon’s three-point play to start the second half.

Nate Roberts hit the first of two free throws with 12:16 left to put the Huskies in front for good, 49-48 and the team converted 15 of 18 down the stretch from the line.

Jamal Bey finished with 15 points, Terrell Brown Jr. added 11 and Daejon Davis contributed 10.

Ezekiel Richards scored 12 points and blocked five shots off the bench to lead Northern Arizona (0-2), Jalen Cone had 11 and Mason Stark 10. Carson Towt grabbed 13 rebounds and dished four assists.

