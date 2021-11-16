CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Warren scores 15 to lead UIC over Trinity Christian 91-50

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Warren had 15 points off the bench to lift Illinois-Chicago to a 91-50 win over Trinity Christian on Tuesday night.

Zion Griffin had 12 points and seven rebounds for UIC (2-1). Michael Diggins added 11 points. Brandon Battle had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Myles Johnson had 13 points for the NAIA Trolls. Deon McLaughlin added 12 points. Braxton Barnhizer had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

