Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 8:32 PM

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern topped Duquesne 71-55 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday night.

Vito Cubrilo had 11 points for Northeastern (2-2). Chris Doherty added 10 points. Nikola Djogo had eight rebounds.

Amir Spears had 15 points for the Dukes (1-3). Tre Williams added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

