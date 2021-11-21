CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Walters lifts Northeastern over…

Walters lifts Northeastern over S. Illinois 59-47

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaquille Walters had 20 points as Northeastern got past Southern Illinois 59-47 in the semifinals of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Sunday night.

Northeastern plays Colorado State in Monday’s championship game.

Chris Doherty had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Northeastern (3-2). Nikola Djogo added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Lance Jones had 21 points for the Salukis (2-2). Ben Coupet Jr. added 10 points.

Marcus Domask, whose 15.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Salukis, scored six points on 1-of-14 shooting.

Southern Illinois plays Creighton — which lost to Colorado State in the other semifinal — in the third-place game on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Administration isn't finished with its plans for the contractor workforce

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up