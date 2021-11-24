THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Walker scores 27 to…

Walker scores 27 to carry Air Force past Denver 66-65

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A.J. Walker had 27 points as Air Force held off Denver 66-65 on Wednesday.

Jake Heidbreder made a pair of foul shots with 30 seconds to put the Falcons up by the final margin. Denver called an immediate timeout to set a play but Taelyr Gatlin missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Ethan Taylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force (5-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Jeffrey Mills distributed seven assists.

Michael Henn had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers (3-4), KJ Hunt scored 15 with six assists and Jordan Johnson scored 12.

The Pioneers now have lost three of their last four.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up