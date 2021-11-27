HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Walker scores 19 to lead Air Force past Idaho St. 59-48

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:28 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A.J. Walker posted 19 points as Air Force defeated Idaho State 59-48 on Saturday.

Walker made 8 of 10 shots. Joseph Octave had 14 points for Air Force (6-1), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Ethan Taylor added six rebounds and six assists.

Robert Ford III had 19 points for the Bengals (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

