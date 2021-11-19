CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Walker paces Nebraska in…

Walker paces Nebraska in 78-60 win over Idaho State

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 9:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shots and Nebraska beat Idaho State 78-60 on Friday night.

Alonzo Verge Jr., and Keisei Tominaga — off the bench — each scored 11 for Nebraska. C.J. Wilcher scored 10.

Jared Rodriguez’s 3-pointer with 2:47 before halftime brought Idaho State within 35-31. But Walker made 1 of 2 foul shots, Wilcher made a 3 and Walker threw down a dunk before the horn and Nebraska led 41-31 at the break.

Out of the break, Bryce McGowens had a dunk, Walker made a pair of fouls shots and followed with a three-point play and the Cornhuskers (2-2) led 48-38.

Austin Smellie made two foul shots for the Bengals, but Lat Mayen followed with a 3, McGowens with a jump shot and Kobe Webster’s three-point play made it 55-40 with 13:01 left to play. Nebraska was up up double digits the rest of the way.

Robert Ford III scored 13 points for Idaho State (1-3), Smellie 12 and Tarik Cool 10.

Friday’s matchup was the second between the two programs, and first since a 98-72 Husker win on Dec. 3, 1994. Nebraska is 29-8 all-time against the Big Sky Conference.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up