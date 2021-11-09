CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Walker, Jackson lift UAB…

Walker, Jackson lift UAB past UNC Asheville 102-77

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker and Quan Jackson scored 19 points apiece as UAB rolled past UNC Asheville 102-77 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Tavin Lovan and Michael Ertel each added 13 points for the Blazers. KJ Buffen chipped in 11.

LJ Thorpe had 16 points for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember added 14 points and Tajion Jones had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up