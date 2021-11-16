CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Wake Forest squares off against CSU

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Charleston Southern (1-1) vs. Wake Forest (2-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern goes up against Wake Forest in an early season matchup. Charleston Southern fell short in a 93-68 game at Mississippi in its last outing. Wake Forest is coming off an 87-75 home win against Western Carolina in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams has averaged 27 points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals while Daivien Williamson has put up 17 points. For the Buccaneers, Deontaye Buskey has averaged 15 points while Kalib Clinton has put up 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ALONDES: Williams has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern is ranked first in Division I with an average of 84 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

