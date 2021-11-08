CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Wagner gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Hartford

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Hartford (0-0) vs. Wagner (0-0)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Hartford Hawks. Hartford went 15-9 last year, while Wagner ended up 13-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 3-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Hawks gave up 69.2 points per game while scoring 63 per contest. Wagner went 0-1 in non-conference play, averaging 45 points and giving up 78 per game in the process.

