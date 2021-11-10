CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Vrankic leads Santa Clara past CSU Fullerton 84-77

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:32 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 29 points as Santa Clara got past Cal State Fullerton 84-77 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jalen Williams had 16 points for Santa Clara. Keshawn Justice added 14 points. PJ Pipes had 10 points.

Vincent Lee had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Titans. Dante Maddox Jr. added 17 points. E.J. Anosike had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

